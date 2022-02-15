The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department announced the passing of K-9 "Mizzou" on Tuesday, after a battle with invasive thymoma.
Mizzou was born in 2012, in Budapest, Hungary. She was transferred to the United States to begin K-9 training. Handler and Sheriff Tony Wheatley hand-selected Mizzou in Houston as the K-9 for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, to be used for narcotics detection and human tracking.
Wheatley spent two months in Houston working with K-9 Unlimited and the Harris County Sheriff's Office to get Mizzou trained and certified. Mizzou served with Wheatley in Morgan County until the end of 2016.
Wheatley was elected sheriff of Moniteau County, taking office on Jan. 1, 2017. He brought Mizzou with him to Moniteau County, where she served until her passing just before her 10th birthday.