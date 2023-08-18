MONITEAU COUNTY − A California, Missouri, woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
The 83-year-old woman was driving east on Lookout Trail, near Circle Drive, around 4:50 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Her 2015 Honda Crosstour traveled off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, became airborne and then struck a tree, according to the report.
The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured and taken to St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance, the report said.
The Honda was totaled in the crash.