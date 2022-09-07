MONROE COUNTY - Four vehicles were involved in a crash near Madison Tuesday afternoon that left two drivers with moderate injuries.
A school bus was dropping off passengers on eastbound Highway 24 around 3:50 p.m. A Buick Encore, driven by Angela Mesmer, was stopped behind the bus, and a Chevrolet Malibu, drive by Ronald Davis, was behind the Buick.
A Ford F-150, driven by Robert Morgan, came up behind the Malibu and failed to stop, according to a highway patrol crash report. It struck the Malibu, causing it to strike the Buick. The Buick then struck the back of the bus.
Mesmer and Davis had minor and moderate injuries, respectively, and sought out their own treatment. Morgan was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
The Buick and Ford have extensive damage, while the bus was in minor condition. The Malibu was totaled.