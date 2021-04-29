COLE COUNTY - A Monroe County man has been found guilty of murdering his fiancée, three years after her death.
James Addie, of Santa Fe, Mo., was found guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday by a Cole County jury.
Addie was sentenced to 20 years for the armed criminal action charge but will have to return for a judge to decide his first degree murder sentencing.
The jury deliberation lasted about two and half hours in the Cole County Circuit Court.
Molly Watson was found dead on a rural road outside her car on April 27, 2018, near the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The trial was delayed multiple times before officially commencing Monday.
Watson was set to illegally marry Addie just two days after her body was found. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, investigators went to the Addie home and found his wife knew nothing of his relationship with Watson. The relationship had pursued for about 7 years.
Assistant State Attorney General Katharine Dolin claimed Addie "lived two lives," while defense attorney T.J. Kirsch said the state jumped to conclusions just because of the affair.
Kirsch repeatedly asked "where's the evidence?" hoping to plant a reasonable doubt into the case.
Watson's brother read a victim impact statement, after the verdict was announced.
"Molly was my best friend, my sister that I'll never see again," Tim Watson said. "This monster took from not only I, but all the family and friends who loved her."
Ultimately, the jury felt there was enough evidence, and it was beyond a reasonable doubt that Addie murdered Watson.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.