MONROE COUNTY − The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning of scam involving a person impersonating a deputy or state trooper.
According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Joe Colston, a subject reported on Saturday she was pulled over on Highway 151, north of Madison, by an unmarked car.
The vehicle had a light bar on top and no visible markings, but she said the lights were not as bright as an official patrol car would have.
She said the driver approached the vehicle and appeared to be in an uniform similar to a highway patrol uniform, and was wearing a badge.
The subject claimed the impersonating deputy "advised her of different equipment violations concerning her vehicle" and that she needed to take her vehicle to Madison until they were corrected. She said the impersonating deputy initially followed her into Madison, then turned on North Street and did not follow her any further.
After an investigation, they found the Monroe County Sheriff's Office nor the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not conduct any traffic stops in the area.
Sheriff Colston said this is a "unique circumstance" and it should be "handled with great care." He gave tips in the post about the appropriate way to approach these situations.
- Slow down and activate flashers,
- Immediately call 911 and advise the dispatcher of your concerns and your location so they can verify,
- Officers may be on heightened alert due to the prolonging of the stop, but officers will be notified if you call 911 verifying the stop.