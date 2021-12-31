MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance in a missing person investigation.
The department initiated a silver advisory for 88-year-old Betty Hayes on Dec. 15. Both the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department are actively investigating the woman's disappearance.
Sheriff Joe Colston is asking anyone that may have been in contact with Hayes to reach out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
Around 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 17 Hayes was reported missing. The last known contact with Hayes was with a family member on Dec. 16. She was believed to be at home during that visit.
A search for Hayes was conducted on Dec. 17 and extended to a large-scale ground and air search the following day. The search was conducted by law enforcement, firefighters, volunteers and a Missouri State Highway Patrol aircraft.
Searches around her residence by family, neighbors, friends and law enforcements have continued since then.
Hayes is described as a white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'2 and weighing 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants.
However, the sheriff's department said it's possible her clothing changed since she was last seen.
Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 660-327-4060.