Monroe County Sheriff's Department still searching for missing 88-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is still looking for 88-year-old Betty L. Hayes after issuing an endangered silver advisory on Friday.
According to the department, Hayes is 5 feet, 2 inches and has gray hair. She was wearing a dark stocking hat with a dark coat when last seen. Hayes has also been diagnosed with dementia.
The department said she was last seen at her home, located at 17040 Route C in Holliday, Missouri. The department said her vehicle is still at her home address but does not know if she is walking or driving.
If you have any information, the department asks you dial 911 to contact local authorities or call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at (660) 27-4060.