Monroe nurse shares passionate plea to wear masks

MONROE - The Director of Nursing at Monroe City Manor Care Center came up with a creative way to encourage people to wear masks.
Brittany Vanlandingham shared an emotional video to her Facebook page. In the video, she used a poem to describe her experience at the rural nursing home and detailed the importance of wearing a mask.
Vanlandingham said she doesn't share her writing often.
"I write things a lot in private and never shared it with anybody really," Vanlandingham said.
Her video caught the attention of some of her coworkers at the nursing home.
"It was so heartfelt it made me cry," Karen Salmon, a nurse at the nursing home, said.
"It opened my eyes as far as how important masks are for our residents," Misty Davis, a nurse at Monroe City Manor, said.
Salmon said it's been difficult for the residents at the nursing home to adjust to the new COVID-19 regulations. Visitors are rare in the nursing home and the residents can only see family members from a distance.
"It's very, very heartbreaking to watch these people have to stay in their rooms," Salmon said. "We try to be there for them, but we just aren't family."
Vanlandingham said the solution to this pandemic starts with people wearing masks.
"I think just cut and dry, simple science, something that is spread by droplets can be slowed down by wearing a mask," Vanlandingham said.