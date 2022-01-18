CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Montgomery City man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded around 2 p.m. on Interstate 70, near mile marker 144.2.
Gary Keeton, 32, was traveling eastbound in a Pontiac Grand Prix. He traveled off the left side of the eastbound lane, under the cable barrier and into the westbound lanes, the crash report said. His vehicle hit a Ford Expedition in the westbound driving lane.
Callaway County EMS transported Keeton to University Hospital in Columbia. The other driver was not injured, according to the crash report.