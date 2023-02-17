MONTGOMERY - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Beverly J. Logan, who has been missing for over a year from her home in Mascoutah, Illinois.
Logan's family and the sheriff's office say they hope to find Logan alive. However, Logan's family is offering $10,000 to anyone who has any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance. The sheriff's office does not know if foul play was involved.
Logan was last seen by her family on Jan. 25, 2022 and was reported missing on Feb. 13, 2022 to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office joined the investigation after they found Logan had been staying in Bellflower, Missouri, at a residence on Elm Street. The sheriff's office also said there was an unconfirmed sighting of Logan at the Colonial Inn in High Hill, Missouri.
The last vehicle that Logan was seen driving, a Blue Nissan Versa Sedan with an Alabama license plate that reads 2CH1060, was sold by another individual to someone in the St. Louis area. The car has still not been located and has been reported as stolen.
The sheriff's office said it has interviewed over 30 people and searched 11 properties in search of Logan.
Anyone with any information about Logan's disappearance, her past locations, or her current possible location should call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 573-564-3378 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 866-371-TIPS to remain anonymous.