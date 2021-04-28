MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A McKittrick, Missouri man was killed after crashing a motorcycle on Wednesday night in Montgomery County.
The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Highway 19, near Route J.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said Cody Berkbigler, 34, was driving southbound on Highway 19, when he drove his motorcycle off the right side of the road and down a hill, crashing into multiple trees. He was wearing a helmet.
Berkbigler was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This crash is Troop F's sixth fatality for April and 15th for 2021.