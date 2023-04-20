MONTGOMERY COUNTY - One Juvenile is dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Ellis Rd. in Montgomery County.
The 17-year-old boy was driving a 1985 Honda 3-wheeler headed south on Ellis when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a GMC Sierra heading westbound on the north service road, according to the crash report.
The juvenile's name was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the crash, the teenager was transported to Schlankler Funeral Home in Montgomery city.
The driver of the GMC Sierra, Jeffrey Fort of Portland, Missouri, had minor injuries from the incident and refused EMS care at the scene.