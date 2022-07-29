CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a second-degree murder charge against a Montreal man in connection to a missing person who was found deceased.
Tanner Elmore went missing from the Camdenton Walmart on the evening of June 7. Surveillance photos recovered from Walmart identified Eric Cole, 40, as a person of interest in the case.
On July 13, Jefferson City Police contacted detectives the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and said they had Cole in custody on unrelated charges.
According to a news release, during an interview with Cole, he described that he and Elmore drove to Jefferson City from Camdenton to purchase illegal narcotics.
While using the narcotics together, Cole said Elmore had an adverse reaction and overdosed. Cole said he attempted to obtain Narcan from a friend but was unsuccessful.
Cole said he then drove Elmore back to Camden County without stopping anywhere to get medical attention. Cole said he drove to the McCubbins Point area of Lake of the Ozarks State Park where he left Elmore’s body in a wooded area. Before leaving the area, Cole took Elmore’s cell phone which he later sold, the sheriff's office said.
On July 14, Cole described the general area at McCubbins Point where he remembered leaving Elmore’s body. After several hours of searching, detectives were able to locate Elmore’s remains in an advanced state of decomposition consistent with the time frame described.
Cole is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit an unclassified felony (narcotics), abandonment of a corpse, and misdemeanor of stealing.
Cole is being held without bond in the Cole County Jail. He will be extradited to Camden County to face these charges in the Camden County Circuit Court.