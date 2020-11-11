JEFFERSON CITY - State leaders will break ground on the Missouri Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Capitol, Wednesday afternoon.
The four-segment black granite monument will serve to honor Missouri families that have lost a loved one serving in the military.
The president of the Jefferson City Veterans' Council said the monument will be a place for families to find closure.
"This monument is very near and dear to our hearts because it's a place to let families who have lost someone know that their sacrifice isn't forgotten," Don Hentges said. "We honor our loved ones by telling their stories and not forgetting the sacrifice they made."
There are more than 60 memorial sites for Gold Star Families across the United States, and there are currently seven memorial sites in Missouri. The addition of the Jefferson City monument will be the third monument in the state.
The monument will be built near the Missouri Veterans Memorial at the Capitol building, next to the entrance of the planned Bicentennial Bridge. It will be almost seven feet tall and twelve feet long.
Planning for the monument began in August of 2020. The total cost for the monument is $75,000, but Dave Griffith, chairman of the Missouri Gold Stars Monument Committee, said the goal is to raise more than just the construction cost.
"Our goal for fundraising is $125,000 because we want to be able to care for the monument after it's built," Griffith said.
After months of planning and fundraising, organizers and representatives from the Missouri Gold Star families plan to have the monument completed by Aug. 10, 2021. This is just in time for the 200th anniversary of Missouri's admission into the Union.
Griffith explained how the monument is a community effort of fundraising and dedication.
"We want our kids and our grandkids to be able to come to the monument and help raise money for it so when they bring their kids and grandkids, they can say 'I was a part of building this monument'," Griffith said.
The groundbreaking ceremony begins Wednesday at 2 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. More information about the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument can be found here.