COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is looking for help maintaining Boone County’s transportation system.
MoDOT hosted a hiring fair for multiple positions at the Columbia Maintenance Facility Tuesday, 4201 Paris Road. The fair started at 2 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m.
One issue the department was facing this past winter was a staffing shortage of snow plow operators. In January, MoDOT was down several hundred plow drivers.
District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer says not much has changed in their situation since last winter.
“We have not been been able to make much progress," Shafer said. "Not much has changed since the winter, and we’re down in Boone County as well.”
Shafer said he could not stress the importance of these positions enough.
"It takes a certain amount of people to be able to do the basic work that needs to be done such as mowing, pavement repair, and snow removal," he said. "When you don’t have enough people, it takes longer to clear snow that it normally does. We’re to the point where it is going to take us a lot longer to do it. So, the reason we are here today is to entice more people to come work at MoDOT.”
In order to maintain Missouri’s 33,891 miles of state routes, which is the sixth largest system in the nation, the department employs approximately 2,400 maintenance employees.
To be a maintenance crew member, one must be at least 18 years old. One must also pass a pre-employment drug screening, a physical exam and a criminal background check.
Shafer said full-time workers receive a competitive starting salary with opportunities for advancement, full training, retirement and insurance benefits, and paid leave.
For more information about maintenance positions and other openings at MoDOT, visit its website here.