COLUMBIA - “There are a few things that are constant about Missouri: One, it gets hot. Two, it gets really cold, and three, it’s gonna flood,” Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said.
Areas throughout mid-Missouri saw what Blomenkamp categorizes as a staple of Missouri weather last week as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding. As more rain is predicted to continue this week, Blomenkamp explained some common misconceptions about navigating through flooded areas that people should learn how to avoid in the future.
“What they think is that the water’s not too deep, ‘I can make it across here,’” Blomenkamp said. “Six inches of water can float a vehicle. And that moving water will move you off the roadway into a ditch which is deeper.”
Blomenkamp also emphasized how important it is to avoid driving through flooded roads because people can’t see what’s under the water.
“Sometimes you can’t see the road, you know, through the water. You don’t know if that road is still there or if it’s washed out,” Blomenkamp said.
If flooding continues this week as a result of more rain, Blomenkamp offered advice that would help people avoid dangerous situations around floods.
“One of the biggest things people can do at night is do not overdrive your headlights,” Blomenkamp said. “Not every flooded roadway is gonna have a road closed sign on it, because it happens so fast.”
Blomenkamp explained that drivers should be able to see what their headlights are shining on by driving at a safe speed. This allows for enough reaction time if there’s something blocking the road.
“If people don’t overdrive their headlights it gives them time to get stopped,” Blomenkamp said.
Outside of the driver’s seat, Blomenkamp also said that it’s important for people to take precautions when walking near floodwater.
“Water is very strong. It can sweep you off your feet very quickly and then move you downstream,” Blomenkamp said.
Although Blomenkamp said that heavy rain and flash flooding are weather events that local people know and understand, he said that people need to be prepared for when it happens.
“Pay attention to what’s going on,” Blomenkamp said. “NOAA weather radios are always a good thing to have.”
Unlike a river flood where water backs up into streams and takes longer to recede, Blomenkamp said that a flash flood is different.
“It rises quickly and it goes down quickly.” Blomenkamp said.
Blomenkamp said that even though people affected by last week’s floods should be able to go back to normal as they’ve started to recede, forecasted rain this week means that people should expect similar areas to flood again.
“It doesn’t take a whole lot of rain because everything is so saturated,” Blomenkamp said. “That water is going to come back up.”