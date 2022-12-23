MID-MISSOURI - Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power.

An Ameren Missouri spokesperson told KOMU 8 they currently do not have a specific restoration time and that the outages are due severe weather.

"Ameren crews worked throughout the night on Thursday to safely restore customers, this includes our crews that are addressing outages impacting our customers Jefferson City and Osage Beach areas," Ameren said in an email. 

The Ameren Missouri outage map shows 37 outages in Camden County. Power has been restored in Cole County as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Ameren said crews are prepared to work into Friday evening to restore service. 

"We appreciate our customers’ patience as these restoration efforts continue today, as crews face challenging and ever-changing weather conditions as severe weather and wind gusts persist," Ameren said.

A map of warming centers across the state can be found below.

