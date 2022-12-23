MID-MISSOURI - Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power.
An Ameren Missouri spokesperson told KOMU 8 they currently do not have a specific restoration time and that the outages are due severe weather.
"Ameren crews worked throughout the night on Thursday to safely restore customers, this includes our crews that are addressing outages impacting our customers Jefferson City and Osage Beach areas," Ameren said in an email.
Thousands of customers are currently without power in the Lake of the Ozarks area. The current temperature is -7* and with the windchill it’s -23*.Please click on the link below for the locations of available warming centers in your area. https://t.co/WkrskfjlNc pic.twitter.com/mWUf9zkBgw— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 23, 2022
The Ameren Missouri outage map shows 37 outages in Camden County. Power has been restored in Cole County as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Ameren said crews are prepared to work into Friday evening to restore service.
"We appreciate our customers’ patience as these restoration efforts continue today, as crews face challenging and ever-changing weather conditions as severe weather and wind gusts persist," Ameren said.
Severe weather resulted in service interruptions across the service area. Crews have been working through the night to safely restore service as soon as possible and will continue through this evening as extreme weather and wind gusts persist. Please stay away from downed wires. pic.twitter.com/xucDSaZGBe— Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) December 23, 2022
A map of warming centers across the state can be found below.