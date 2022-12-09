COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students.
The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university.
Veterinarian Turner Bell will receive her honorary degree at the Missouri School of Journalism ceremony. She is known for her work as a television journalist, including an 11-year stint on CBS's “The Early Show," according to the release.
Dillard, who is among the most accomplished and celebrated fisheries research biologists in the world, will receive his honorary degree at the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He had a long and storied career as a fisheries research biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, according to the release.
Among the degrees awarded, 1,515 of them will be bachelor’s degrees, as well as 472 master’s degrees and 119 doctorate degrees. The graduates will also receive 16 education specialist degrees, four law degrees and two medical degrees.
“The University of Missouri is proud to recognize these students who leave our campus with an education steeped in world-class research opportunities, nationally recognized learning experiences and campus traditions,” Mun Choi, president of the UM System, said in the release. “We are confident that our graduates have much to contribute to the state, nation and world. We look forward to watching as they take the lessons they have learned at Mizzou and find success in their chosen fields.”
Students from MU's December class of 2022 come from 38 states and 25 countries, the release said. There will also be 483 graduates from MU's online programs.
“Commencement is a time to celebrate our students with their family and friends and to recognize the hard work and commitment each graduate has made to reach this pivotal point in their life,” UM System Board of Curators Chair Darryl Chatman said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this special occasion.”
A full schedule of ceremonies and more information about MU's commencement can be found on the university's website.