JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri American Water Company will use more than $11 million to upgrade its water treatment plant in Jefferson City.
The funds come from the Missouri Department of Nature Resource's (DNR) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.
Sara Pringer, the director of the DNR's financial assistance center, said with this loan, an aging clearwell will be replaced with a brand new clearwell.
"The new clearwell will provide storage for finished water," Pringer said. "It is divided into two compartments, which allows for operational, redundancy and flexibility."
Other replacements include:
- High-service pumping facility
- Routing discharge to new finished water line connected to the distribution system
- New reinforced concrete duct bank
- New generator
- Electrical system upgrades
The new high service pumps provide firm capacity of 7.5 million gallons per day, Pringer said. This will improve the system's ability to maintain pressure and meet customer needs, especially during the summer when usage is higher.
"Some other improvements were to the administrative building which was renovated as part of the project and that will just allow a safer better place for the staff to work," Pringer said.
This project will maintain and operate a water system that meets drinking water quality standards and reliable water services for customers, the DNR said.
“From small towns to large cities, one thing every community has in common is the need for systems that provide clean, abundant water,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “We make it a priority to help Missouri communities plan and fund water treatment system improvements that will continue providing the water they need to grow and thrive.”
The funding will save the Missouri American Water Company ratepayers more than $1.9 million in interest in the loan's 20-year term.
"What we offer is low cost financing through our State Revolving Fund program, this low cost loan, it'll save ratepayers over $1.9 million in interest savings," Pringer said.
For more information on wastewater/drinking water funding, visit the DNR's website.