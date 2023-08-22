COLUMBIA - Cars and school buses lined up outside of Columbia Public Schools Tuesday afternoon to pick up students from their first day of classes.
CPS officially opened their doors to more than 19,000 students Tuesday morning.
"We had a phenomenal start to the year today," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. "Scholars arrived ready and excited to learn, and our teachers and staff are ready to inspire greatness in each and every scholar."
Total first day enrollment reflects an increase in students attending school. Compared to last year's official enrollment, a total of 357 new students have enrolled in the district for the first day of classes.
"The first day of school is really all about getting re-antiquated with school after summer break," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We spend a lot of time learning routines. We really try to make our students feel very comfortable in the building, getting to know their teachers, their schedules and their classmates."
A press release from the district says that it is anticipates that new registrations and enrollments will continue over the next several days.
The first day of school enrollment numbers are considered unofficial. The official enrollment number is computed on the last Wednesday of September as required by the state of Missouri.