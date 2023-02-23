More than $300,000 in STEM items donated to Jefferson City schools

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District received a donation of more than $300,000 in STEM items to be distributed across the district.
The donation from Elenco Electronics will benefit children ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Elenco Electronics is based out of Illinois and provides educational and STEM-related products to consumers and schools.
The school district received five truckloads of over 50,000 individual STEM items.
Peyton Orban, executive director of the JC Schools Foundation, says these items are very beneficial for the children.
"When it is something STEM oriented, it's an item that the kids can have, but it's also teaching them something," Orban said. "They are able to concentrate on that item and focus on the science and the motion behind each individual gift."
The kindergartners of Moreau Heights Elementary opened up some of the gifts on Thursday morning.
"It's amazing when they get to open something as a class and they know that the rest of the district is also going to receive that gift, it's always fun for them to be the first to open," Orban said.
Orban says they were approached by Jefferson City School Board member Brad Bates about the donation due to an alumni wanting to give back.
"We have a lot of great local supporters, but this was an out-of-town gift from an alumni of JC Schools," Orban said. "So the fact that he is giving back to his hometown community and to JC schools is a big part of that gift."
Even though there is already STEM in the district's curriculum, this donation will help enhance the students' everyday learning.
"You just want to see our community do well and the kids have opportunities," Bates said.
Chris Schmitz, principal of Moreau Heights, said the items will go to great use.
"Well, kids love the hands on [items], they want to explore and take things apart and put them back together, and what our staff can do is take those experiences and tie it together with science and math," Schmitz said.
The district will continue to to distribute the donated items over the next few weeks and months.