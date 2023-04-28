COLUMBIA − Columbia College will hold various ceremonies and graduations this weekend to celebrate its graduates.
The college will hold its annual ivy chain ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday in Bass Commons. A nurses' pinning ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Launer Auditorium. Forty students will receive their pins.
The college will also hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Southwell Complex.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will celebrate 193 graduates of the Robert W. Plaster School of Business and the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Nursing student Lindsey Campbell will give a speech, and the ceremony will feature an announcement of two Presidential Award recipients.
The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will celebrate 119 graduates of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. Music student Silvey will sing and play a song on his guitar to illustrate a theme in his speech.