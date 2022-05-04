COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri will celebrate the accomplishments of 5,828 students during commencement ceremonies from May 13 to 15.
The university will also honor Amy B. Heimberger and John Rogers with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Heimberger is a world-renowned neurosurgeon and will be honored by the MU School of Medicine, while Rogers, a biomedical engineer, will be honored by the College of Engineering.
This year's graduates will receive 6,364 degrees in total, with some students receiving multiple degrees. Among them will be 4,441 bachelor’s degrees, 1,147 master’s degrees and 322 doctorate degrees. The graduates will also receive 85 law degrees, 38 education specialist degrees, 115 veterinary medicine degrees, 110 medical degrees and 106 professional degrees.
“There are so many outstanding achievements among our graduates, and the University of Missouri is excited to celebrate them alongside their friends and family,” university President Mun Choi said in the release. “We are confident that these graduates, with all that they’ve learned and experienced at Mizzou, will be impactful leaders in the next step of their journey.
Students from MU's class of 2022 come from all 50 states and 45 countries. There will also be 959 graduates from MU's online programs.
A full schedule of ceremonies and more information about MU's commencement can be found on the university's website.