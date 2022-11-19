COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and 6.5.9 Photography, LLC will provide 15-minute sessions for five digital images for $100.
Food vendors include The Lunch Lady, Mackenzie’s Bakery, Mya's Gourmet Popcorn, Jowin's Kitchen, Kona Ice and more. For a list of exhibitors, visit the event's Facebook page.
The market is planned by Andrea Lyn Events.