COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams.
The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP organization for research, educational programs, and support for survivors of suicide loss. And the other half of the money stays locally and helps fund support groups and programs at Columbia Public Schools and Hallsville Public Schools.
"In Columbia Public Schools, we have what's called More Than Sad, and a couple of high schools have made it part of their freshman circular in their health class," Beth Hendren said, a board member of Missouri's AFSP.
Ashley Farrans came to the walk Sunday to represent a family friend who died by suicide this past summer.
"My daughter was Nick's best friend. The loss of him was very great for everybody in the community," Farrans said.
She said the Centralia high school student was loving and kind to everyone.
"His memory is great that is why we started the hashtag, 'LiveLikeNick,' because he was kind to everyone," Farrans said.
Organizers put out 1,125 pairs of shoes adjacent to the stage to represent the number of people who died in Missouri due to suicide in 2020, according to the CDC.
"The CDC just recently started to include suicide into the list of causes of death," Hendren said. "The date takes a little bit because it is brand new."
According to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri was ranked 13 in the nation, with a suicide rate of 18.27 in 2016. The state health department reported in August 2018 that one person dies by suicide every 7 hours in Missouri.
If you or anyone you know might be suffering from suicidal thoughts, please call 988 or visit this website.