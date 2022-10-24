BOONE COUNTY − Boone Electric Cooperative reports more than 400 customers are without power while an adjacent utility company repairs its equipment.

The outages are at the company's Columbia and Woodlandville substations.

Boone Electric spokesperson Laura Baker said its transmission cooperative had an insulator go bad on its transmission line, and burnt through the arm of a pole, so Boone Electric cut some power to allow them to repair it safely.

The outage was first reported around 3:20 p.m. Monday and had nearly 900 people without power. It could take up to two hours to fix, Boone Electric said.

