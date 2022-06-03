COLUMBIA - More than 880 high school seniors from around the world will graduate from University of Missouri High School, an online program of Mizzou Academy, on Saturday.
Sixteen of those seniors will be at the Missouri Theatre in downtown Columbia for the in-person ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mizzou Academy is a fully-accredited, global K-12 school system. It serves students in Boone County and 57 other countries around the world in elementary, middle and high school levels.
“Our mission is to help fill access gaps by making education more accessible and helping students around the world reach their potential,” Kathryn Fishman-Weaver, executive director of Mizzou Academy, said in a news release. “By forming partnerships and emphasizing student leadership, we want young people to realize they can start making a difference in their communities right away.”
The online program first began as an accredited high school that awarded diplomas in 1999. Once called the Center for Distance and Independent Study, it merged with the University of Missouri College of Education and Human Development in 2011. Since January 2020, its largest student groups come from the United States, Brazil, China, Honduras, and Vietnam.
The academy welcome students with medical struggles, travel often, prefer online learning, and students looking to accelerate their education. The academy follows state graduation guidelines.