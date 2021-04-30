JEFFERSON CITY- A Morgan County contractor faces multiple charges of fraud, after allegedly failing to complete promised work.
Brandon Rusin, of Rocky Mount, Missouri, was charged Friday with one count of financial exploitation of the elderly, a class C felony, and one count of deceptive business practice, a class E felony, in Morgan County.
Rusin was also charged with one count of financial exploitation of the elderly, a class B felony, and two counts of deceptive business practice, a class E felony, in Camden County.
In Morgan County, charges allege Rusin and his company Spencer Construction accepted over $22,000 to construct a pole barn style garage. The company failed to complete the work and deliver materials, and did not issue a refund.
In Camden County, Rusin allegedly accepted $73,000, through the same company, to do work on the interior and exterior of a house. He did not complete the job as promised and would not respond to calls from the customer.
Rusin also allegedly accepted $46,000 and demolished a customer's house, but failed to return and finish the job.
Rusin has previously had charges filed against him in St. Louis County.