GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday.

According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m. 

PHOTO: Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck in Lake of the Ozarks

Two fire officials crawl to reach trapped deer on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Gravois Fire Protection District/Photo)

Once Lake Area Firefighters, Local 3987, and the MDC got the deer over the water, they checked it out for any areas that needed medical attention.

PHOTO: Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck in Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Area Firefighters, Local 3987, and the Missouri Dept. of Conservation perform a medical inspection on rescued deer on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

After he was examined, crews released "Randy" back into the woods unharmed. 

