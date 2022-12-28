GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday.
According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
Once Lake Area Firefighters, Local 3987, and the MDC got the deer over the water, they checked it out for any areas that needed medical attention.
After he was examined, crews released "Randy" back into the woods unharmed.