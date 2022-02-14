MORGAN COUNTY — A 34-year-old man died on Saturday after his John Deere tractor traveled off the side of the road in Morgan County.

Troopers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F arrived at the scene of the accident on Seals Road at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The driver, Ryan Zimmerman, was in the tractor when it traveled off the side of the road and overturned, a crash report said.

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified, and he was transported to the Kidwell Garber Funeral Home in Versailles.

