JEFFERSON CITY — A Morgan County man was found guilty of sexually abusing a family member for many years during a trial last week.
On Friday, a Morgan County jury found Gilbert Silvey Jr. guilty of one count of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count second-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and six counts of incest.
Silvey faces up to three consecutive life sentences, in addition to 72 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to a news release from Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office.
Silvey had a history of convictions dating back to 2009 where he was convicted of first-degree child molestation for crimes against a different juvenile victim. Silvey was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections and returned home March 2013.
Shortly after being released, he began sexually abusing a 10-year-old family member, according to the news release. The abuse continued for many years before the victim disclosed the information to a trusted adult in 2018.
Prior to his jury trial, Judge Kenneth Hayden found Silvey to be a predatory sexual offender, which increases the punishment to a mandatory life sentence for the three counts he was found guilty of.
Bailey's office was appointed to prosecute the case due to a conflict for the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office, according to the news release.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 10 in Morgan County.