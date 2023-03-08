Marc Spunaugle has been chosen as the next superintendent for the Morgan County R-II school district, the district's Board of Education announced Wednesday. He will begin his duties on July 1.
Spunaugle has worked in education for 30 years, including 13 years as an administrator. He served as the president of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals in 2019-20 and has been a mentor for secondary school principals through the Missouri Leadership Development System. He is currently a superintendent in Leeton, Missouri.
“I look forward to serving the Morgan County R-II students, staff and community as your next superintendent,” Spunaugle said in a press release. “Versailles and the surrounding communities are thriving communities with folks that are very proud of the school district... I am excited to learn about the rich traditions at Morgan County R-II and will seek to enhance the opportunities and experiences of our students and community.”
Spunaugle will take over superintendent duties from Dr. Steven Barnes, who held the position from 2017-2019 and from 2020 to present.