VERSAILLES- The Morgan County R-II School District will begin online learning Thursday, Oct. 22, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. L. Steven Barnes.
The letter, which was sent to parents on Tuesday, stated a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases in the district led to the decision to move to Category 3 in its COVID-19 plan.
Dr. Barnes stated the large number of active cases along with all the staff and students being quarantined "has forced our hand," and it was not a decision "we have entered into lightly as we know it will be a struggle for staff, students and families."
The district worked closely with the Morgan County Health Department and Versailles Police Department.
According to the letter, school is canceled for Wednesday, and online learning will begin Thursday.
The district's plans to return to Category 2 and in-person class on Nov. 5. However, if there is an increase in case numbers, the district could extend the online learning period.
Meal delivery will be provided and start Thursday with two options.
Delivery to homes using school buses and routes will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Buses will leave the school at 10 a.m. and will run their afternoon/drop-off routes. This option is available to all students, not just bus riders.
Curbside pickup is available for families at the east side of the high school from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Curbside pickup will also be available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Families are encouraged to email Daniel Palmer three hours before the scheduled pickup.
All regular season sports are canceled, but district and state competitions for football, volleyball and cross country may continue. Middle school practices will also be halted.
The district canceled school Tuesday due to a threat of violence. As of Wednesday, the threat was still unresolved.