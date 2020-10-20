VERSAILLES- The Morgan County R-II School District canceled all classes Tuesday following a threat made in a social media post. 

All students and staff are asked to stay home, according to a Facebook post from the district Monday night. 

"The police and administration have spent several hours trying to track down the individual responsible for the post with no luck," District Superintendent Steven Barnes wrote in the Facebook post.

District officials will notify families when it is safe to return to campus.

