MORGAN COUNTY − A Morgan County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, resulting in a crash.
Justin Dills, 29, entered the plea in Morgan County Court. A special prosecutor from Laclede County was appointed in the case, according online court records.
The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Dills' truck struck another vehicle as it entered Highway 135.
The driver of the other vehicle, 38-year-old Justin Schultz, received moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, according to the report.
Lake Expo obtained the responding law enforcement's report, which said Dills left the scene of the crash prior to their arrival. It also reported that a breathalyzer or field sobriety test was apparently not administered before Dills left.
Dills was ordered to pay a fine of $130.50 and court costs, which equaled $119.50, according to online court records.
Dills, the son of Morgan County Sheriff Normal Dills, is listed on the Morgan County Sheriff's Office website as a deputy.