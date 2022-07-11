MORGAN COUNTY - A Gravois Mills man who operates an unlicensed daycare was charged last week and held without bond on charges of sodomy, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Leland Ray Bryan, 61, is charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement, Bryan molested two children under the age of 10 at the unlicensed daycare he operated out of his home in the 15000 block of Mill Creek Road in Gravois Mills.
State law allows child-care providers to operate without a license as long as there are no more than six children being cared for.
According to the probable cause statement, one of the victims alleged Bryan pointed a gun at them after they were assaulted, and that Bryan told them they would kill them and their family if they told anyone about the assault.
Bryan is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.
An arraignment for Bryan is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing with more charges pending and additional victims being identified. Anyone with information about Bryan and the daycare he operated is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-378-5481.