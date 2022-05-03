Moser's grocery store adds new features ahead of Wednesday opening

COLUMBIA - Moser's Foods is set to open its new location on the west side of Columbia Wednesday morning.
The location will provide new features such as a Champs Chicken drive-thru, an app to order groceries online and a Hanger 54 Pizza.
The store is 30,000 square feet located at 4420 Faurot Drive, in the Westbury Village off Scott Boulevard.
"We're happy to be here," Gary Schueel, area manager for Moser's stores, said. "Obviously a different territory for us. We have a Champs drive-thru, which nobody else has one, the drive-thru for our deli, breakfast, lunch and dinner."
There are eight other Moser's stores in the mid-Missouri area, but this is the only one that will feature a drive-thru.
Schueel says if the drive-thru is successful, they will implement it in other stores too.
The updated app includes the ability to order online, which is another feature that is new to the store.
"Right now I'm going to be doing the app, trying to explain how to get on the app, which has coupons," Stephanie Jackson, a customer service desk employee and cashier, said. "There's also where you can order on the app. So that's something that's new. We didn't have that at the business level, but we are now having it here."
The previous app did not have as many features.
"We have a feature [where] we can print an extra receipt and so then you can say, 'Oh I just want to go pick up my groceries,'" Jackson said. "So we'll take your groceries to our canopy where you can do the pickup, and then they'll bring your groceries to you."
The new store will feature a Champs chicken drive-thru with the following food available to order:
- Fried chicken,
- Chicken tenders,
- Mojo potatoes,
- Single-serving pizza.
This location in the west area of town is a fast-growing area. Some area development include The Flats at Westbury apartment complex, a Club Car Wash, a coffee shop, Wendy's and more.
"Well, this location was available and we just thought, you know, this area is growing, continues to grow and there's a lot of housing or rooftops is what we call it," Schueel said. "We just saw the opportunity to come try it."
The Moser's location on the Business Loop closed last week. The building will eventually be used for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri's Central Pantry.
To download the updated Moser's app, click here.