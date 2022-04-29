COLUMBIA − Moser's Foods on the west side of Columbia will officially open its doors on Wednesday, May 4.
The newly constructed grocery store is located at 4420 Faurot Drive, in the Westbury Village off Scott Boulevard.
Its location on the Business Loop closed this week. The building will eventually be used for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri's Central Pantry.
Moser's new store will offer "everything that Moser's is known for," including a full line of groceries, meats, a full service deli and a Champs Chicken drive-thru. It will also include something new - Hanger 54 Pizza.
Moser's has eight stores in the mid-Missouri area.