COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city.
At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m.
By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light said about 260 customers were without power because of damage to a line caused by trees. Crews are still working to restore power to those customers.
Update, 4:35 p.m.: There are about 260 customers without power because of damage to the line caused by trees. Crews have been assigned and are working to fix the issue.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) August 29, 2022
Water and Light first tweeted around 2:30 p.m. about the outage and said crews were dispatched for repairs.
If you are experiencing an outage, the city says to call 573-875-2555.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information about the outage is released.