COLUMBIA - The mother of an infant whose remains were found in a tire in 2019 appeared in court Friday after she sent in a letter of request to be released from jail.
Lavosha Daniels, 30, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree for her alleged involvement in the death of her 4-to 5-month-old daughter Samone.
Back in July, a judge denied Daniels bond after she pleaded not guilty, and she has remained in the Boone County Jail since.
Judge Kevin Crane denied Daniels bond again at her hearing Friday. Daniels wrote a letter to Judge Crane asking to get a GPS monitoring system or a bond, in order for her release while awaiting trial. In exchange, Daniels said she would testify against Staffone Fountain, the father of the child, and work with prosecutors.
Daniels appeared virtually on video from the Boone County Jail. A status hearing has been set for Daniels on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.
In 2019, bodily remains of "Baby Doe" were found in a backpack placed in a tire near McKnight Tire in north Columbia. Investigators from the Columbia Police Department said they believe the remains had been in the tire since 2017.
Police officers were stalled in identifying the remains until June 2022, when a letter written by Daniels was found at a local Super 8 motel. It included information that identified herself and baby doe's father.
Court documents also revealed the contents of the letter, where Daniels wrote what she saw: "She found her daughter in an unusual position with a towel wrapped around her neck and blood coming from her mouth."
Daniels also said in the letter that she and Fountain attempted CPR on their daughter and then she fled from the scene. She said that Fountain "put the baby's body in a book bag which was then placed at McKnight Tire," according to court documents.
Fountain, who is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a child, is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.