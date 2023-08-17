COLUMBIA − A Columbia woman is suing the city of Columbia over the handling of her son's death investigation in July 2020.

Doressia McKee's lawsuit against the city and one police officer includes six counts and requests $25,000 for each. The counts allege intentional racial discrimination, equal protection violations under the 14th Amendment and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

On July 12, 2023, Doressia McKee filed a lawsuit within the Circuit Court of Boone County for damages in regards to the alleged mishandling of her 37-year-old son's death investigation. A motion was granted to move the case to federal court on Aug. 11.

Freddie McKee was found dead outside of a home on Switzler Street three years ago. Medical examiners initially determined the cause of death was due to a drug overdose.

After the initial investigation, Doressia McKee filed a complaint to the Columbia Police Department in April 2021 regarding the alleged mishandling of the investigation. She alleged that police did not do their due diligence in speaking with enough witnesses and documenting the physical injuries the medical examiner found.

On Oct. 7, 2022, then-Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones responded with a statement, saying he found the accusations to be unfounded.

After that, Doressia McKee appealed Jones' statement to the Citizens Police Review Board where the board reviewed a document she and her lawyer provided.

Doressia McKee referenced that her son had several scrapes, bruises, contusions and a torn fingernail, and that his smartphone and one of his shoes remain unaccounted for.

Doressia McKee also referred to two toxicology studies that did not match with each other. One report found that Freddie McKee had no drugs in his system and the other discovered signs of drug use.

The Citizens Police Review Board recommended police reopen the investigation after reviewing the appeal. Jones reopened the investigation in January 2022.

When asked for a statement on the lawsuit, a city spokesperson said the city does not comment on pending litigation. The police department said it could not comment if the death investigation is still open.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled in the U.S. District Court. Doressia McKee is representing herself in the civil case.