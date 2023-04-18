COLUMBIA − The mother of a former Columbia Public Schools special education student who was sexually assaulted by her paraprofessional is asking the district to release documents related to an upcoming civil case.
The victim was a 13-year-old student at Oakland Middle School at the time of the assault in 2017. Her paraprofessional was Thomas Edwards, who had worked in CPS for over a decade and was also football coach at the middle school. He was charged in 2017 and eventually pled guilty to the assault in June 2020.
Edwards was initially sentenced to six months in the Boone County Jail, but that sentence was later suspended. Instead, Edwards was placed on a two-year unsupervised probation, which he completed by June 2022.
Now, the victim's mother is taking Edwards, CPS and Oakland Middle School's former principal, Helen Porter, to court in a civil lawsuit. The trial is set to start July 25.
"We have filed this lawsuit in hopes of changing the way Columbia Public Schools deals with these sorts of situations," the victim's mother, Amy Lake, said.
With new school board members and a new superintendent since the crime took place, Lake said she hopes the incident will be revisited. However, she thinks for accountability to take place, the district needs to be more transparent.
Because the victim was a minor at the time of the case, CPS has not released any documents related to the case.
Lake said since her daughter has turned 18, she's asked for the documents to be made public.
"Increased transparency could lead to greater accountability by the school district and hopefully better procedures for these situations in the future," Lake said. "The district opposed this request and is trying to keep this case secret via their lawyers."
In a statement, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the documents haven't been released in compliance with court protective orders.
"The court’s orders properly protect confidential student information, confidential information from law enforcement, and confidential information from the Department of Social Services on students and witnesses," Baumstark said. "After six years of litigation, within weeks of a jury trial, plaintiff’s counsel wants to alter this agreement and remove those protections and Columbia Public Schools objects. Columbia Public Schools will continue to comply with the court’s protective orders."
Lake and her attorney claim Edwards was accused of sexually assaulting another student in the same special education classroom in 2015.
"As far as I could tell, the school district did nothing to more closely monitor and supervise Mr. Edwards which we believe allowed him to repeatedly assault my daughter through the 2016 to 2017 time period," Lake said.
Lake said the school district never reached out to her family to learn more information. She also claims the district didn't do anything to support her daughter or family after learning about the assault.
"School districts should have an environment which prevents abuse," Lake's attorney, Julianne Germinder, said. "That includes policies and procedures, the sort of practices they have on hiring and renewal of staff. There should be training for parents, students and other employees at the school building. We believe their should be better education on reporting these instances, especially for children. And investigations should be the type where you actually gather all the information."