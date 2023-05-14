COLUMBIA — Families flocked to downtown Columbia to celebrate moms and graduates Sunday. Mother's Day and some MU graduation ceremonies coincided on the same day, creating a busy weekend for local businesses.
"I've seen almost a little bit of everything," said Lionel Sims, a Columbia ambassador. "I've seen a lot of moms, dads, grandparents."
Sims cleaned up trash left over from Saturday night in downtown Columbia. Despite expected high temperatures and rain, Sims hoped people would still head downtown to celebrate.
"The traditional thing hasn't really died down yet," Sims said. "You know, go visits their mother, little lunch, little dinner, flowers."
That's what Gretchen Pani did with her mom and her children, Kate and Isaiah. Gretchen said they had to find a restaurant that would let them walk in because everywhere with reservations was booked. The trio got brunch at the 11Eleven restaurant downtown.
"Oh my gosh it's one of my favorite days of the year," Gretchen Pani said. "I just love having all my family here at the same time."
During the school year, that's not always possible. Isaiah Pani plays baseball at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and drove to Columbia for Mother's Day.
Kate Pani said she works downtown and saw a lot of foot traffic this weekend with MU graduation. She said the three would usually go to church Sunday morning but went straight to brunch to avoid traffic.
South of downtown, cars were lined up outside Mizzou Arena for the MU College of Engineering graduation at noon. Inside, graduating students heard their names called and walked across the stage.
After the ceremony, mechanical engineering graduates Lauren Kirtley and Katie Schaefer reflected on their time at MU.
"It was a good end to a lot of hard work," Kirtley said.
The graduates said they became friends senior year but wish they met sooner. Both said their favorite part of MU was the people. But, they both said they're excited to move on.
"After four years, it's finally nice to have something to show for it," Schaefer said.