BOONE COUNTY − Two mothers who lost their children in a Columbia apartment fire last December are suing the apartment complex and its owners.
Tamitra Williams and Shania Pate filed a lawsuit Monday against LIH Columbia Square Associates, as well as Kansas City-based Yarco Company, Inc., and LEDG Capital, LLC, based out of St. Louis.
Seven-year-old Jyneisha Washington and 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate died in the Dec. 14, 2022, fire at the Columbia Square Townhome Apartments, which provides affordable housing for low-income families.
Tamitra Williams previously spoke to KOMU 8 about the loss of her daughter. She said some of the children in the apartment were able to jump out of the window, but Jyneisha wouldn't jump.
“She was too scared to jump, but too scared to stay," Tamitra Williams told KOMU 8 last December. “That’s when the screaming stopped. She didn’t make it.”
The lawsuit includes two counts of wrongful death and one count of negligent infliction of emotional distress. It requests a trial by jury.
It says the second floor of the apartment had no working smoke alarms present.
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. told the Missourian working smoke detectors “absolutely” could have prevented casualties.
“There was never any indication or notification of smoke alarms sounding throughout the residence,” Farr said. “The smoke alarms on the second level (where the children were found), we’ve been able to locate the mounting rings for those, but the detectors themselves we’ve not been able to locate."
The mothers allege the defendants had a duty to install, maintain, repair and/or replace smoke alarms in the apartment, through the Missouri Housing Development Commission's Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC).
They also allege the defendants were negligent, careless and reckless when they allegedly failed to properly inspect the apartments and replace smoke alarms.
The lawsuit states Yarco is the property manager for the apartment complex and the other two companies are owners of the complex.
No hearings have been scheduled in the suit.