COLE COUNTY − A motion for continuance was filed Tuesday for Damien Davis, a Kansas City man accused of killing two people at a Jefferson City bar in November.
Davis is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is accused of killing Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, at J Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub in the early morning hours on Nov. 26.
Prosecutor Locke Thompson filed the motion Tuesday and said Davis will next appear in court on Jan. 24.
Court documents say police determined the shooting resulted from a fight. Smock was escorting Thames out of the business when Davis fired, the documents said. Surveillance footage captured the events.
Police say Davis admitted to firing a handgun at Thames and unintentionally shooting Smock.
Davis continues to be held at the Cole County Jail without bond.