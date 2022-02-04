JEFFERSON CITY − Motions were filed in the hearing of Quatavia Givens on Friday.
Givens is charged in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death.
Judge William Hickle heard arguments from prosecutors Miranda Loesch and Locke Thompson as well as defense attorneys Justin Carver, Heather Vodnansky and Justine Finney with relation to circumstances surrounding the trial.
The defense asked Judge Hickle to reduce the first-degree murder charge and bond, as well as asked to ensure no apparel is worn in support for the victim or the accused.
"We are asking the the court to dismiss the current indictment," Finney said. "The state has not introduced new witnesses or labs, and we feel the new charges brought about Ms. Givens are vindictive."
Loesch and Thompson argued the opposite.
"We feel the state's assessment of the case is enough for applying the new charges," Loesch said.
"Givens poses a major risk to the public. 2018 allegations say she falsely reported Gray as missing and sent the community on a wild goose chase before finally admitting the truth," Thompson said.
The defense called a witness to the stand to corroborate Givens' compliance with law enforcement while on supervised release.
The release included a monitor of Givens' location through GPS as well as a curfew and check-ins. Givens was also allowed to meet with her lawyers.
"She was employed, did not have any arrests in her 22 months of supervision, and reported to the court when there were any issues," the witness said.
The prosecution then brought up concerns for Givens living near children within her apartment complex.
"Any person capable of murdering a child in this way would be more than capable of doing it again," Thompson said.
Judge Hickle granted the motion involving apparel in support of Gray or Givens, but took the motion involving the reduction of the murder charge and bond under advisement.