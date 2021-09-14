COLUMBIA - A motorcycle crash on Monday night left a Columbia resident with serious injuries.
Christian Bullard, 30, started to brake as a deer entered the road, which caused his motorcycle to overturn. Bullard was then thrown off the motorcycle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The report said that Bullard was not wearing a helmet.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. as Bullard was driving northbound on Route PP, north of Thompson Road.
Bullard was transported to University Hospital by Boone County EMS.