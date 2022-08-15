GASCONADE COUNTY - A Belle man died in a crash Friday night after he was ejected from his motorcycle.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, at 10 p.m., 37-year-old Emil Jones was heading west on Highway 28, approximately 650 feet west of Myer Road.
The crash happened when Jones traveled off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and was thrown off of his YAMAHA.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m. He was transported to Sassmann's Funeral Home in Belle.
According to the report, Jones was not wearing a helmet. His motorcycle was totaled in the crash.
This is Troop F's third fatality for August.