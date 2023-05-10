CALLAWAY COUNTY - A motorcycle crash on US Highway 54 eastbound left a driver with serious injuries Wednesday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Troop F with MSHP responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. and identified the driver as Robert J. Jones, 53, of New Bloomfield.
Jones' 2007 Yamaha Road Warrior motorcycle had a defect while driving eastbound on US 54. The bike rolled onto its side, then skid off of the left side of the road. After that, the motorcycle hit the median and Jones was "ejected", the report said.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
EMS crews took Jones to University Hospital.