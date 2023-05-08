CALLAWAY COUNTY − Over the weekend, authorities took a man to the hospital after a crash involving his motorcycle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
Charles Jones, 61, of Columbia, was driving his 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide on U.S. Highway 63 at County Road 394 around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a MSHP crash report.
The report said Jones, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, drove off the right side of the road, then struck a stop sign and overturned.
EMS crews took Jones to University Hospital for serious injuries, according to MSHP.